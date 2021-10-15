 Skip to main content
Complete command: Riverside Highland thwarts all counters to defeat Packwood Pekin 49-14

Riverside Highland earned a convincing 49-14 win over Packwood Pekin during this Iowa football game.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Huskies' offense struck to a 27-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Riverside Highland's power showed as it carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 7-7 draw, which were all the Huskies needed.

