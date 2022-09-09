Complete command: Mason City dominates Charles City in convincing showing 33-7

Mason City rolled past Charles City for a comfortable 33-7 victory at Charles City High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first, second and third quarters.

The RiverHawks held on with a 33-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

