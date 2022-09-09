Complete command: Algona dominates Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in convincing showing 34-7

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura got no credit and no consideration from Algona, which slammed the door 34-7 on September 9 in Iowa football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense struck in front for a 27-0 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Algona jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

