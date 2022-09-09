 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Algona dominates Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in convincing showing 34-7

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura got no credit and no consideration from Algona, which slammed the door 34-7 on September 9 in Iowa football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense struck in front for a 27-0 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Algona jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Algona and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on September 10, 2021 at Algona High School. For a full recap, click here.

