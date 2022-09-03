Comeback kids: Dubuque Wahlert finds a way to beat Davenport Assumption 34-21

It didn't look good early, but Dubuque Wahlert wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 34-21 decision over Davenport Assumption on Friday in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Davenport Assumption authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Dubuque Wahlert at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles' offense thundered in front for a 27-7 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Davenport Assumption responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 27-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

