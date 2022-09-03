Comeback kids: Dubuque Wahlert finds a way to beat Davenport Assumption 34-21

It didn't look good early, but Dubuque Wahlert wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 34-21 decision over Davenport Assumption on Friday in Iowa high school football action on September 2.
Davenport Assumption authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Dubuque Wahlert at the end of the first quarter.
The Golden Eagles' offense thundered in front for a 27-7 lead over the Knights at halftime.
Davenport Assumption responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 27-14.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Dubuque Wahlert squared off with September 2, 2021 at Davenport Assumption High School last season. For more, click here.
