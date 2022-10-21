Comeback kids: Cedar Falls finds a way to beat Dubuque Senior 24-14

Cedar Falls endured a shaky start but sped away from Dubuque Senior with a 24-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Last season, Cedar Falls and Dubuque Senior faced off on October 22, 2021 at Cedar Falls High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 7, Dubuque Senior faced off against Muscatine and Cedar Falls took on Dubuque Hempstead on October 7 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.