Columbus Junction Columbus triggers avalanche over Delhi Maquoketa Valley 62-14

Columbus Junction Columbus earned its community's accolades after a 62-14 win over Delhi Maquoketa Valley in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

Columbus Junction Columbus fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at Delhi Maquoketa Valley's expense.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as Columbus Junction Columbus outscored Delhi Maquoketa Valley 34-0 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 7, Columbus Junction Columbus squared off with Stanwood North Cedar in a football game. For more, click here.

