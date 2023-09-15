Columbus Junction Columbus broke to an early lead and topped Packwood Pekin 56-24 on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.
The last time Columbus Junction Columbus and Packwood Pekin played in a 53-28 game on Sept. 23, 2022.
