Columbus Junction Columbus catches fast wind, sails away from Lisbon 49-20

Columbus Junction Columbus shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Lisbon 49-20 during this Iowa football game.
Recently on September 2 , Lisbon squared off with Stanwood North Cedar in a football game . For more, click here.
