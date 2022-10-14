Colo-Nesco triggers avalanche over Garwin GMG 78-22

Colo-Nesco's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Garwin GMG 78-22 during this Iowa football game.
Last season, Colo-Nesco and Garwin GMG faced off on October 15, 2021 at Colo-Nesco High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Garwin GMG faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Colo-Nesco took on Dunkerton on September 30 at Colo-Nesco High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.