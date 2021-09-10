 Skip to main content
Close Encounter: Monona MFL MarMac nips Osage 35-28
Close Encounter: Monona MFL MarMac nips Osage 35-28

Mighty close, mighty fine, Monona MFL MarMac wore a victory shine after clipping Osage 35-28 on September 10 in Iowa football action.

Monona MFL MarMac got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 8-2 to finish the game in style.

The Bulldogs' control showed as they carried a 27-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense jumped to a 27-20 lead over the Green Devils at halftime.

The Bulldogs jumped in front of the Green Devils 15-6 to begin the second quarter.

