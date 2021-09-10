Close Encounter: Monona MFL MarMac nips Osage 35-28

Mighty close, mighty fine, Monona MFL MarMac wore a victory shine after clipping Osage 35-28 on September 10 in Iowa football action.

Monona MFL MarMac got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 8-2 to finish the game in style.

The Bulldogs' control showed as they carried a 27-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense jumped to a 27-20 lead over the Green Devils at halftime.

The Bulldogs jumped in front of the Green Devils 15-6 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.