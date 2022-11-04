Close Encounter: Humboldt nips Independence 34-26

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Humboldt had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Independence 34-26 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Humboldt drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Independence after the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Humboldt and Independence were both scoreless.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.