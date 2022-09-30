 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Close Encounter: Dike-New Hartford nips Aplington-Parkersburg 27-20

  • 0

Dike-New Hartford didn't flinch, finally repelling Aplington-Parkersburg 27-20 in Iowa high school football on September 30.

The first quarter gave Dike-New Hartford a 7-6 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg.

The Wolverines fought to a 21-12 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

Aplington-Parkersburg didn't give up, slicing the gap to 21-14 in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg played in a 31-0 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on September 16, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Denver and Dike-New Hartford took on Eldora South Hardin on September 16 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News