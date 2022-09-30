Close Encounter: Dike-New Hartford nips Aplington-Parkersburg 27-20

Dike-New Hartford didn't flinch, finally repelling Aplington-Parkersburg 27-20 in Iowa high school football on September 30.
The first quarter gave Dike-New Hartford a 7-6 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg.
The Wolverines fought to a 21-12 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.
Aplington-Parkersburg didn't give up, slicing the gap to 21-14 in the third quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
The last time Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg played in a 31-0 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
