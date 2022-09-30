Close Encounter: Dike-New Hartford nips Aplington-Parkersburg 27-20

Dike-New Hartford didn't flinch, finally repelling Aplington-Parkersburg 27-20 in Iowa high school football on September 30.

The first quarter gave Dike-New Hartford a 7-6 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg.

The Wolverines fought to a 21-12 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

Aplington-Parkersburg didn't give up, slicing the gap to 21-14 in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.