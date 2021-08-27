 Skip to main content
Climbing out of trouble: Dike-New Hartford overcomes Waterloo Columbus 35-21
Dike-New Hartford stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 35-21 win over Waterloo Columbus in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.

The Wolverines broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over the Sailors.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 14-7 intermission score.

Waterloo Columbus authored a promising start, taking advantage of Dike-New Hartford 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

