Climbing out of trouble: Cedar Rapids Xavier overcomes Burlington 45-8

Cedar Rapids Xavier rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Burlington 45-8 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on October 29 in Iowa football action.
The Grayhounds authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Saints 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids Xavier's offense thundered to a 24-8 lead over Burlington at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids Xavier's might showed as it carried a 38-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 15, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Newton and Burlington took on North Liberty on October 15 at North Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
