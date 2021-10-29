Climbing out of trouble: Cedar Rapids Xavier overcomes Burlington 45-8

Cedar Rapids Xavier rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Burlington 45-8 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on October 29 in Iowa football action.

The Grayhounds authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Saints 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids Xavier's offense thundered to a 24-8 lead over Burlington at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Xavier's might showed as it carried a 38-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

