Clear Lake handled Iowa Falls-Alden 63-6 in an impressive showing for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Clear Lake jumped in front of Iowa Falls-Alden 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions registered a 49-6 advantage at halftime over the Cadets.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden were both scoreless.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.