 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake slingshots past Forest City 35-12

  • 0

It didn't look good early, but Clear Lake wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 35-12 decision over Forest City on Friday in Iowa high school football action on September 30.

Forest City started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Clear Lake at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions kept a 21-6 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.

Clear Lake charged to a 28-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on September 16, Forest City faced off against Cresco Crestwood and Clear Lake took on Osage on September 16 at Clear Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News