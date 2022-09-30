Clear Lake slingshots past Forest City 35-12

It didn't look good early, but Clear Lake wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 35-12 decision over Forest City on Friday in Iowa high school football action on September 30.

Forest City started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Clear Lake at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions kept a 21-6 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.

Clear Lake charged to a 28-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

