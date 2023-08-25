Clear Lake's defense throttled Forest City, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

Clear Lake took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Forest City after the first quarter.

The Lions opened a tight 13-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Clear Lake stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

Last season, Clear Lake and Forest City squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Forest City High School.

