Clear Lake overwhelms Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48-8

  • 0

Clear Lake showed top form to dominate Garner-Hayfield-Ventura during a 48-8 victory in Iowa high school football action on September 23.

Clear Lake moved in front of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Clear Lake thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-8 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on September 24, 2021 at Clear Lake High School.

In recent action on September 9, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona and Clear Lake took on Dike-New Hartford on September 9 at Clear Lake High School.

