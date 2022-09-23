Clear Lake overwhelms Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48-8

Clear Lake showed top form to dominate Garner-Hayfield-Ventura during a 48-8 victory in Iowa high school football action on September 23.

Clear Lake moved in front of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Clear Lake thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-8 stretch over the final quarter.

