Clear Lake lassos New Hampton right out of the chute 35-28

Clear Lake started fast, and it was a good thing in a 35-28 victory where New Hampton refused to fold at Clear Lake High on October 14 in Iowa football action.
Clear Lake jumped in front of New Hampton 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Chickasaws stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 21-14.
Clear Lake darted to a 28-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Chickasaws managed an 8-7 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
The last time New Hampton and Clear Lake played in a 32-28 game on October 15, 2021.
