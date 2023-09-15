Clear Lake topped Waverly-Sr 28-25 in a tough tilt for an Iowa high school football victory at Clear Lake High on Sept. 15.

Waverly-Sr started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Clear Lake at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions' offense darted in front for a 14-3 lead over the Go-Hawks at the intermission.

Waverly-Sr tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-18 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 28-25.

Recently on Sept. 1, Clear Lake squared off with New Hampton in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.