Clear Lake delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Iowa Falls-Alden 41-38

Clear Lake didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Iowa Falls-Alden 41-38 in Iowa high school football on August 28.
Clear Lake hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-3 advantage in the frame.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden locked in a 35-35 stalemate.
An intermission tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Iowa Falls-Alden started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Clear Lake at the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.