Clear Lake casts spell on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28-21

A sigh of relief filled the air in Clear Lake's locker room after Friday's 28-21 win against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.

The Cardinals authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lions 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Clear Lake's offense moved to a 14-7 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at halftime.

The Lions' leg-up showed as they carried a 28-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the final quarter.

