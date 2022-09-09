 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clean sheet: Waverly-Sr doesn't allow Webster City a point 28-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Waverly-Sr as it shut out Webster City 28-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 9.

The Go-Hawks fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Lynx's expense.

Waverly-Sr pulled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Waverly-Sr and Webster City squared off with September 10, 2021 at Webster City High School last season. Click here for a recap

