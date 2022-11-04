 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clean sheet: Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk doesn't allow Cedar Rapids Prairie a point 41-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk followed in snuffing Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense 41-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 4.

In recent action on October 21, Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Marion Linn-Mar on October 21 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For more, click here.

