Clean sheet: Manchester West Delaware doesn't allow Charles City a point 35-0

Manchester West Delaware's defense kept Charles City under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 35-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

The last time Manchester West Delaware and Charles City played in a 58-14 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on October 7, Charles City faced off against Independence and Manchester West Delaware took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on October 7 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. For more, click here.

