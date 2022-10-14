Clean sheet: Grundy Center doesn't allow Traer North Tama a point 42-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Grundy Center as it controlled Traer North Tama's offense 42-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Iowa high school football matchup.
