Clarksville triumphs in strong showing over Riceville 94-14

Clarksville scored early and often to roll over Riceville 94-14 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.
In recent action on September 30, Clarksville faced off against Jackson Junction Turkey Valley and Riceville took on Janesville on September 30 at Riceville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.