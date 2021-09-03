Clarion-Goldfield-Dows rides the rough off Belmond-Klemme 38-20

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Belmond-Klemme 38-20 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' leverage showed as it carried a 32-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' offense moved to a 20-14 lead over Belmond-Klemme at the intermission.
Tough to find an edge early, the Cowboys and the Broncos fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.