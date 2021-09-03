 Skip to main content
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows rides the rough off Belmond-Klemme 38-20
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Belmond-Klemme 38-20 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' leverage showed as it carried a 32-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' offense moved to a 20-14 lead over Belmond-Klemme at the intermission.

Tough to find an edge early, the Cowboys and the Broncos fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

