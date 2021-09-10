Clarion-Goldfield-Dows cancels check from Forest City 26-14

Stretched out and finally snapped, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows put just enough pressure on Forest City to earn a 26-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows stormed in front of Forest City 26-8 going into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The first quarter gave Clarion-Goldfield-Dows a 13-8 lead over Forest City.

