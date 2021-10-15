Charles City utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat South Tama County 30-27

Extra action was needed before Charles City could slip past South Tama County 30-27 on October 15 in Iowa football.

South Tama County authored a promising start, taking advantage of Charles City 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans took a 21-14 lead over the Comets heading to halftime locker room.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Charles City and South Tama County were both scoreless.

