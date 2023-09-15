Charles City posted a narrow 19-14 win over Mason City on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

The start wasn't the problem for Mason City, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Charles City through the end of the first quarter.

The RiverHawks darted a modest margin over the Comets as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Charles City broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 19-14 lead over Mason City.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Mason City and Charles City squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Charles City High School.

