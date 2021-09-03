 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles City slips past New Hampton 14-8
0 comments

Charles City slips past New Hampton 14-8

{{featured_button_text}}

Charles City upended New Hampton for a narrow 14-8 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3. .

The Comets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 8-0 advantage in the frame.

New Hampton came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Charles City 8-6.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in futile first and second quarters that left the intermission gap at 0-0.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News