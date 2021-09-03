Charles City slips past New Hampton 14-8

Charles City upended New Hampton for a narrow 14-8 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3. .

The Comets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 8-0 advantage in the frame.

New Hampton came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Charles City 8-6.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in futile first and second quarters that left the intermission gap at 0-0.

