Charles City slips past New Hampton 14-8

Charles City upended New Hampton for a narrow 14-8 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3. .
The Comets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 8-0 advantage in the frame.
New Hampton came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Charles City 8-6.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in futile first and second quarters that left the intermission gap at 0-0.
