Charles City outlasts Center Point CPU in overtime classic 14-8

Bonus football saw Charles City use the overtime to top Center Point CPU 14-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.

Charles City's offense moved to a 2-0 lead over Center Point CPU at the intermission.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

