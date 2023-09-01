Charles City topped South Tama County 16-7 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Comets held on with a 16-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Charles City and South Tama County squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Charles City High School.

