Central DeWitt sews up Davenport Central 30-24

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Central DeWitt nabbed it to nudge past Davenport Central 30-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Central DeWitt fended off Davenport Central's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

The Sabers and the Blue Devils were engaged in a narrow affair at 24-17 as the fourth quarter started.

Central DeWitt fought to an 18-7 halftime margin at Davenport Central's expense.

The Blue Devils showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over the Sabers as the first quarter ended.

