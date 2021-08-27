Central DeWitt sews up Davenport Central 30-24

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Central DeWitt nabbed it to nudge past Davenport Central 30-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Central DeWitt fended off Davenport Central's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
The Sabers and the Blue Devils were engaged in a narrow affair at 24-17 as the fourth quarter started.
Central DeWitt fought to an 18-7 halftime margin at Davenport Central's expense.
The Blue Devils showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over the Sabers as the first quarter ended.
