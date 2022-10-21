Central DeWitt has something to talk about, outlasts Van Horne Benton in overtime 21-14

Central DeWitt didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Van Horne Benton 21-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Sabers fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at the Bobcats' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Sabers and the Bobcats locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as Central DeWitt outscored Van Horne Benton 7-0 in the first overtime period.

