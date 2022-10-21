Central DeWitt has something to talk about, outlasts Van Horne Benton in overtime 21-14

Central DeWitt didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Van Horne Benton 21-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Sabers fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at the Bobcats' expense.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Sabers and the Bobcats locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
Conditioning showed as Central DeWitt outscored Van Horne Benton 7-0 in the first overtime period.
The last time Van Horne Benton and Central DeWitt played in a 33-22 game on October 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on October 7, Central DeWitt faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Van Horne Benton took on Davenport Assumption on October 7 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.