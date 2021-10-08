Central DeWitt earns narrow win over Vinton-Shellsburg 14-7

A sigh of relief filled the air in Central DeWitt's locker room after Friday's 14-7 win against Vinton-Shellsburg for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Sabers opened a small 7-0 gap over the Vikings at halftime.
The Sabers and the Vikings were engaged in a meager affair at 14-0 as the fourth quarter started.
Vinton-Shellsburg turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Central DeWitt put the game on ice.
