Central DeWitt baffles Vinton-Shellsburg 24-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Vinton-Shellsburg as it was blanked 24-0 by Central DeWitt in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off with October 8, 2021 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport Assumption and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Maquoketa on September 23 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
