Central City unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Edgewood Ed-Co 42-20 Friday during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

The Wildcats registered a 20-14 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-6 edge.

Last season, Central City and Edgewood Ed-Co squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Central City High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Central City squared off with Winfield-Mt Union in a football game.

