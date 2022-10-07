Central City thumps Maynard West Central in punishing decision 68-24

Central City stomped on Maynard West Central 68-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 23, Maynard West Central faced off against Edgewood Ed-Co and Central City took on Preston Easton Valley on September 23 at Central City High School. For a full recap, click here.
