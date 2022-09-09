 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central City explodes past Edgewood Ed-Co 38-12

  • 0

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Central City's performance in a 38-12 destruction of Edgewood Ed-Co in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

The Wildcats' offense darted in front for a 20-6 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Wildcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 18-6 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News