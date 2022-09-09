Central City explodes past Edgewood Ed-Co 38-12

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Central City's performance in a 38-12 destruction of Edgewood Ed-Co in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

The Wildcats' offense darted in front for a 20-6 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Wildcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 18-6 advantage in the frame.

