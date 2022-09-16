 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central City drums Wyoming Midland with resounding beat 44-20

Central City showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Wyoming Midland 44-20 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wildcats' offense pulled in front for a 22-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-20 edge.

In recent action on September 2, Wyoming Midland faced off against Clarksville and Central City took on Lansing Kee High on September 2 at Lansing Kee High School. Click here for a recap

