Central City drums Wyoming Midland with resounding beat 44-20

Central City showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Wyoming Midland 44-20 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wildcats' offense pulled in front for a 22-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-20 edge.

