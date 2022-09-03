Central City blanks Lansing Kee High in shutout performance 48-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Central City as it controlled Lansing Kee High's offense 48-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on September 2 in Iowa football.
Last season, Lansing Kee High and Central City squared off with September 3, 2021 at Central City High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.