Centerville claims close encounter of the winning kind over Monticello 28-27

Centerville eventually plied victory away from Monticello 28-27 on October 28 in Iowa football.

Monticello showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-7 advantage over Centerville as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers took a 21-14 lead over the Big Reds heading to the intermission locker room.

Centerville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-21 lead over Monticello.

The Panthers fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Big Reds would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

