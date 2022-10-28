Centerville claims close encounter of the winning kind over Monticello 28-27

Centerville eventually plied victory away from Monticello 28-27 on October 28 in Iowa football.
Monticello showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-7 advantage over Centerville as the first quarter ended.
The Panthers took a 21-14 lead over the Big Reds heading to the intermission locker room.
Centerville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-21 lead over Monticello.
The Panthers fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Big Reds would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
