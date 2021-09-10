Center Point CPU pulls python act on La Porte City Union 28-7

Impressive was a ready adjective for Center Point CPU's 28-7 throttling of La Porte City Union in Iowa high school football on September 10.
Neither squad scored in the first and fourth quarters.
Center Point CPU enjoyed a gargantuan margin over La Porte City Union with a 28-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Stormin' Pointers fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.
Recently on August 27 , La Porte City Union squared up on Aplington-Parkersburg in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.