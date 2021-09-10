 Skip to main content
Center Point CPU pulls python act on La Porte City Union 28-7
Impressive was a ready adjective for Center Point CPU's 28-7 throttling of La Porte City Union in Iowa high school football on September 10.

Neither squad scored in the first and fourth quarters.

Center Point CPU enjoyed a gargantuan margin over La Porte City Union with a 28-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Stormin' Pointers fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

Recently on August 27 , La Porte City Union squared up on Aplington-Parkersburg in a football game . Click here for a recap

