Center Point CPU flexes defensive muscle to keep South Tama County off the scoreboard 21-0

Center Point CPU sent South Tama County home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 21-0 decision for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Stormin' Pointers' offense jumped in front for a 6-0 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Center Point CPU darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Stormin' Pointers outscored the Trojans 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

