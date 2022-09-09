Center Point CPU dims lights on La Porte City Union 38-13

Center Point CPU showed top form to dominate La Porte City Union during a 38-13 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The last time Center Point CPU and La Porte City Union played in a 28-7 game on September 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
