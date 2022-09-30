Center Point CPU blankets Charles City with swarming defensive effort 27-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Center Point CPU squeeze Charles City 27-0 in a shutout performance in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Center Point CPU drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Charles City after the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.
Last season, Charles City and Center Point CPU faced off on October 1, 2021 at Charles City High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Center Point CPU faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Charles City took on Decorah on September 16 at Decorah High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
