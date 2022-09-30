Center Point CPU blankets Charles City with swarming defensive effort 27-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Center Point CPU squeeze Charles City 27-0 in a shutout performance in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Center Point CPU drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Charles City after the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

