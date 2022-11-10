Cedar Rapids Xavier's speedy start jolts Eldridge North Scott 38-10

Cedar Rapids Xavier scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 38-10 win over Eldridge North Scott in Iowa high school football action on November 10.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 14-0 lead over Eldridge North Scott.
The Saints fought to a 24-3 halftime margin at the Lancers' expense.
Cedar Rapids Xavier steamrolled to a 31-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
