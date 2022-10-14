 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier wallops Newton 42-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier showed top form to dominate Newton during a 42-3 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

Cedar Rapids Xavier darted in front of Newton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Cedar Rapids Xavier pulled to a 42-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Saints and the Cardinals were both scoreless.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Newton faced off on October 15, 2021 at Newton High School. For more, click here.

Recently on September 30, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Pella in a football game. For more, click here.

