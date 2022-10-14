Cedar Rapids Xavier wallops Newton 42-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier showed top form to dominate Newton during a 42-3 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

Cedar Rapids Xavier darted in front of Newton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Cedar Rapids Xavier pulled to a 42-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Saints and the Cardinals were both scoreless.

