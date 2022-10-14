Cedar Rapids Xavier wallops Newton 42-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier showed top form to dominate Newton during a 42-3 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.
Cedar Rapids Xavier darted in front of Newton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Cedar Rapids Xavier pulled to a 42-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Saints and the Cardinals were both scoreless.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Newton faced off on October 15, 2021 at Newton High School. For more, click here.
Recently on September 30, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Pella in a football game. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.